KZN's oldest crocodile | Crocworld celebrates Henry the Nile Croc’s 120th birthday

It’s not every day your neighbourhood crocodile turns 120 years old, and so Crocworld Conservation Centre on the KZN South Coast gave their resident Nile crocodile a reason to smile on Wednesday, 16 December with a fitting birthday bash.

James Wittstock, the centre’s acting manager, said the beloved Henry celebrated this milestone with his favourite meaty dish while Crocworld staff and guests enjoyed a slice of birthday cake.

Wittstock said Henry, who is a whopping five-metre-long and 700 kilogramme croc, arrived at Crocworld in 1985 at the youthful age of 85, where he went on to father more than 10 000 offspring with his six female co-habitants.

Believed to be the oldest known Nile crocodile in captivity, Henry is looking forward to more years of relaxation and leisure, welcoming the many guests to this wonderful animal sanctuary.

In 2017, www.oldest.org listed Henry the crocodil as the second oldest crocodile in the world. A crocodile named Mr. Freshie took the number one spot, he was 140-years-old when he died in 2010.

In addition to the birthday celebrations, Wittstock said Crocworld has an incredible summer programme of not-to-be-missed sights, sounds and activities, including the new Whale Watching Walkway, Crocodile Feeding Platform, Raptor Wing, and Gourmet Burger Menu at the Fish Eagle Café - among many others.

