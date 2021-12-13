Alleged unrest instigator too sick for court

A severe bout of flu prevented alleged unrest instigator, Bonginkosi Khanyile, from appearing in court on Monday.

Philani Nduli, family spokesperson, told The Witness that Khanyile was not on the run from the law.

“He woke up with a severe bout of flu, he was sweating and struggling so we decided to take him to get medical care at a doctor instead,” said Nduli.

“There were communication issues with relaying the matter to his lawyer but we have informed him and he will be presenting a medical note to the court.”

A stayed warrant of arrest was issued for Khanyile on Monday morning, said Natasha Kara, the prosecuting authority provincial spokesperson.

“The magistrate issued a warrant of arrest. His bail will be forfeited if he doesn’t appear by January 10 and/or provide the court with an acceptable explanation for his absence,” said Kara.

Khanyile is currently out on R5000 bail.

He is charged with five counts of inciting public violence, holding an illegal gathering and not wearing a mask while in public.

The charges relate to the civil unrest in July in which over 350 people died in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

During his bail application, Lieutenant Colonel Anton Booysen, KZN acting commander for the Hawks Crimes Against the State Unit, showed the court three videos of Khanyile allegedly inciting public violence.

The first video is of Khanyile addressing a packed Shoprite store in Durban while standing on a cashier’s counter.

“Its been three days since (former president Jacob) Zuma has been in jail. We request (that) you good loving people to continue to support us in the struggle of releasing Zuma from jail,” he said in the video.

It was taken on July 10.

The second video of Khanyile was taken during the height of the civil unrest.

In it, Khanyile is speaking at the Warwick Junction taxi rank in Durban where he urges people “who are burning the country to continue to burn it until the release of father Msholozi (Zuma’s clan name).”

The third video was taken in Howick where Khanyile was holding a solitary protest again calling for the release of Zuma.

Booysen argued that Khanyile’s videos all went viral on social media and could have had an impact on the looting and violence witnessed during the unrest.

The matter is expected back in court on February 8 for pre-trial hearings.

In 2019, Khanyile was sentenced to three years house arrest on charges of public violence relating to the Fees Must Fall movement.