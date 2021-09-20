2h ago

add bookmark

ANC Youth League picket in Durban over public representatives councillor lists

accreditation
Thabiso Goba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC Youth League members hold a picket outside the ANC provincial offices.PHOTO: THABISO GOBA
ANC Youth League members hold a picket outside the ANC provincial offices.PHOTO: THABISO GOBA

Members of the ANC Youth League staged a picket outside the party’s provincial office on Monday afternoon over unhappiness with the public representatives councillor (PR) lists.

The ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal said there is a lack of young people nominated as candidates for councillor and PR’s.

Sibonelo Nomvalo, ANCYL KZN spokesperson, said they are demanding 25% youth deployment in the lists according to the party’s policy.

“Young people have been compromised. In many local governments there is no representation at all of young people. In some local governments there is a representation but it does not meet 25%. So we are here to demand that because it is a matter of principle,” said Nomvalo.

Two ANCYL regions; in the Free State and Limpopo have also voiced their displeasure with their councillor and PR lists not meeting the 25% youth threshold.

Nhlankanipho Ntombela, ANC provincial spokesperson, told The Witness that the ANC does have a 25% youth representation policy but it is not compulsory.

Sihle Zikalala, ANC provincial chairperson, is expected to receive a memorandum of demands from the ANCYL in KZN.

The deadline for parties to submit their nominees is 5 pm Tuesday (September 21).


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankznpietermaritzburgsouth africakwazulu-natallocal municipal elections 2021elections
Daily Poll
Will you be voting for the same political party you always vote for at the November 2021 municipal elections, or will you be voting differently this time?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I will vote for the same political party I always vote for
45% - 26 votes
I will be voting for a different political party
33% - 19 votes
I will decide who to vote for at the polls
22% - 13 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo