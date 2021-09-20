ANC Youth League picket in Durban over public representatives councillor lists

Members of the ANC Youth League staged a picket outside the party’s provincial office on Monday afternoon over unhappiness with the public representatives councillor (PR) lists.

The ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal said there is a lack of young people nominated as candidates for councillor and PR’s.

Sibonelo Nomvalo, ANCYL KZN spokesperson, said they are demanding 25% youth deployment in the lists according to the party’s policy.

“Young people have been compromised. In many local governments there is no representation at all of young people. In some local governments there is a representation but it does not meet 25%. So we are here to demand that because it is a matter of principle,” said Nomvalo.

Two ANCYL regions; in the Free State and Limpopo have also voiced their displeasure with their councillor and PR lists not meeting the 25% youth threshold.

Nhlankanipho Ntombela, ANC provincial spokesperson, told The Witness that the ANC does have a 25% youth representation policy but it is not compulsory.

Sihle Zikalala, ANC provincial chairperson, is expected to receive a memorandum of demands from the ANCYL in KZN.

The deadline for parties to submit their nominees is 5 pm Tuesday (September 21).