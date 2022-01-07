Anger after bail granted for suspects in KZN shooting that killed three women

An attorney was allegedly threatened on Thursday when his clients — accused of killing three ANC women going into a branch meeting in Inanda, Durban — were granted bail.

Melusi Xulu had to be ushered away from the courtroom by police officers as tempers flared at the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court.

Just before that, Sibongile Buthelezi (39), Samukelisiwe Maphumulo (30) and Siyabonga Lundy (37) appeared in a packed court charged on three counts of premeditated murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to cause public violence.

Another accused in the case, Thembinkosi Mkhwanazi, was granted bail on January 4 due to kidney problems.

The trio have been charged in connection with an incident in September when three women were killed in a drive-by shooting in Inanda, Durban, just before going into an ANC branch meeting to elect a ward councillor.

The three murdered women were Beatrice Nzama (60), Ncami Shange (34) and Philisiwe Jili (37).

In their affidavit stating why they should be granted bail, all three said they intend pleading not guilty to the charges.

Buthelezi said she is a mother of four children and is employed as a small plant operator for the eThekwini Municipality.

Buthelezi said on the day of the shooting, she was in a rush to get to her child’s carer. “I myself have received threats from people I don’t know.

“I can state without doubt that if I was not called [away]... I would have died,” she said in her affidavit.

Buthelezi said there are factions in her ward but said she would not kill “members of the organisation I love”.

She added she was assaulted by the investigators in the case and feared for her safety if bail were not granted.

Maphumulo, a single mother of three, said that on the day of the shooting she was with Buthelezi.

Maphumulo also said she does not know who shot the women.

Lundy, a father of three, said he was at home during the time of the shooting.

Xulu, their attorney, argued that it would be in the interest of justice for his clients to be let out on bail. He said that his clients were breadwinners in their respective homes and had children they were responsible for.

Magistrate Scelo Zuma released all three on R3 000 bail, much to the frustration of people in the court gallery.

Some members in the gallery made a beeline for Xulu, but police intervened.

“In the end we just want the people who did this to rot in jail, whether it is these guys or someone else the police have not yet caught, we just want justice.” Husband of victim, Selby Mhlongo

The disgruntled members accused Xulu of being “bought” to which a highly animated Xulu responded “that is my job, anyway.”



Xulu told The Witness later that he was safely escorted out of the premises by police.

Selby Mhlongo, the husband of one of the dead women, Nzama, said he was disappointed by the ruling.

“In the end we just want the people who did this to rot in jail, whether it is these guys or someone else the police have not yet caught, we just want justice,” he said.

Outside court there was a small group of activists campaigning against the release of the trio.

The case was adjourned to February 27.