Durban family relieved to get rid of snake that’s been living inside their wall

A Durban snake catcher had a bit of a tough time trying to rescue a black mamba that found itself a home inside a wall at a Clermont home in Durban.

Snake catcher and conservationist, Nick Evans said he was about to start a snake awareness talk at a school when he received a call from the Clermont area, for a black mamba hiding between the top of the wall and the roof on Wednesday.

He said it had apparently been there for a few weeks.

“I told them I’d be there as soon as my talk ended. They’d already been living with it for weeks, so I figured a short while wouldn’t be a problem.”

He said when he arrived, the mamba’s head was still visible at the top of a very high wall. He put his ladder up against the wall, climbed up expecting to see a mamba lying across the wall. Instead, there was nothing.

“I then noticed a hole, in the building block. The mamba was in the wall! I was so disappointed,” he said.

Evans said the residents told him to break the wall as they were sick of this snake being there.

“Before breaking a hole, I turned my phone on video mode, recording with the flash on. I held it above the hole, facing downwards. I could see the mamba in there, and this allowed me to work out where it was.

“I got my hammer and chisel and started hammering away. Goodness me, were these blocks strong… I hammered away, and sweated away, on my ladder. It was a hot and humid room.

“Eventually, I broke through. It shot up to the top of the wall. ‘I’ve got it now!’, I thought, excitedly.

“I shouldn’t have got my hopes up. It went up, came out, and went down a hole, down the blocks, next to it, in a flash. I couldn’t do anything.”

He said he had to break another hole.

“I took a video again, trying to see the mamba again. It was a bit further down, about three bricks down.

“Again, I struggled to get through.

“When I eventually did, the mamba shot up again, much to the panic of the residents. This time, however, it moved to my left, to the sidewall, not a good move on its behalf.

“I grabbed it, and using two tongs, held the body while I pulled the head towards me, and grabbed it with my hand.”

He said he was relieved that was over. He had spent about an hour and a half at the callout.

The black mamba measured 2.1 metres and like all Evans’s snake rescues, will be released back to its natural habitat.