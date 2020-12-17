Durban’s Golden Mile empty as beach bans start

Durban’s Golden Mile was almost deserted on Wednesday as residents and holidaymakers heeded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to stay at home.

It was the first of seven complete shutdowns of the province’s beaches over the festive season.

Residents will also be prohibited from going to the beach on December 25, 26 and 31 and January 1, 2 and 3 — traditionally the busiest days of the festive season.

Health officials had warned that large-scale gatherings, fuelled by alcohol, would add to the growing number of Covid-19 cases being recorded in the province.

Beaches in the Eastern Cape, the country’s hotspot for infections, were also deserted.

“Today is not a normal day in eThekwini’, as you can see. Nobody is swimming, but we are also appreciating the fact that even if there is no swimming, people are able to enjoy the walk around the beach.” KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli.

In the Western Cape, however, where the provincial government has chosen not to shut Cape Town’s beaches, people were out enjoying the summer sunshine.

Speaking to the media during an inspection of beaches yesterday, Police Minister Bheki Cele warned that a failure to comply with the regulations could result in them being closed or partially closed.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says it will take legal action against Cele for shutting down the filming of a commercial on Camps Bay beach yesterday. During Cele’s walkabout an altercation with a film crew happened in Camps Bay.

“This flies in the face of the Covid-19 regulations by having an extra activity on the beach, which the president and the regulations say cannot happen,” he told a man at the scene, who identified himself as “JP”. He turned out to be JP Smith, the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security.

Smith insisted the filming was permitted by regulations and that further permission had been granted by the City of Cape Town.

However, the minister was having none of it. “This cannot continue ... we are shutting this down. You know you are breaking the law, and you know that regulations do not allow this,” he said. The City later said it will approach the high court.

Back in Durban, the MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, was on the Golden Mile to see how the SAPS and eThekwini Metro Police were managing the shutdown.

Accompanied by the head of the Metro Police, Commissioner Steve Middleton, SAPS provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, Ntuli said police officers and other law enforcement officials had been deployed to beaches up and down the coast.

In eThekwini volunteers are also being employed by the municipality to help enforce Covid-19 regulations, something the MEC hopes will be repeated at other coastal towns.

“Today is not a normal day in eThekwini’, as you can see,” Ntuli said. “Nobody is swimming, but we are also appreciating the fact that even if there is no swimming, people are able to enjoy the walk around the beach.”

Kaunda told The Witness that while the promenade was open for jogging, cycling and walking, residents and holidaymakers would have to adhere to the new rules announced on Monday.

Mbuyiselo Ndlovu Mbuyiselo Ndlovu

As part of the nationwide curfew people have to remain in their homes, hotels and other accommodation, between 11 pm and 4 am.

No one is allowed to sleep overnight in public spaces, buses, taxis and cars, and loud music is prohibited. Everyone must wear a mask in public spaces, including on buses, and they are forbidden from drinking liquor in public places, including beaches and parks.

The park and ride facility that operates on the central Durban beachfront will be closed on December 25, 26 and 31 and January 1, 2 and 3.

On all other days, beaches will be open between 9 am and 6 pm.

“Non-compliance with the prohibitions, conditions, days of opening of beaches and wearing of face masks and social distancing measures, will result in the closure of those non-complying beaches throughout the festive season,” said Kaunda.

The mayor also urged hotels, restaurants and eateries in the townships not to prioritise profits at the expense of health and safety.

On the North Coast, the Umhlathuze Municipality, which includes Richards Bay and Empangeni, is planning to screen all people who visit its beaches. Temperature checks will be done and people’s names and telephone numbers will be taken for contact tracing.

The numbers allowed into swimming pools will be limited and alcohol and loud music banned.