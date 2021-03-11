DUT student stabbed to death at Durban res

A 19-year-old Durban University of Technology (DUT) student, Sifundo Mhlongo, was allegedly stabbed to death by fellow student on Sunday, March 7, while at a student residence, on Yusuf Dadoo Street, in Durban.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said a 21-year-old student is expected to appear before the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday for Mhlongo’s murder.

Gwala said Mhlongo had a stab wound to the neck and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“His assailant who was also a student at the same campus fled the scene after the incident and was on the run since then. A case of murder was opened at Durban Central SAPS for investigation.

“[On Wednesday] morning, the investigating officer assigned to the case followed up information about the suspect involved in the murder. The suspect was arrested in the Isipingo area where he was hiding,” said Gwala.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya praised the investigating officer for his perseverance in solving the case.