1h ago

add bookmark

DUT student stabbed to death at Durban res

Witness Reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

A 19-year-old Durban University of Technology (DUT) student, Sifundo Mhlongo, was allegedly stabbed to death by fellow student on Sunday, March 7, while at a student residence, on Yusuf Dadoo Street, in Durban.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said a 21-year-old student is expected to appear before the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday for Mhlongo’s murder.

Gwala said Mhlongo had a stab wound to the neck and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“His assailant who was also a student at the same campus fled the scene after the incident and was on the run since then. A case of murder was opened at Durban Central SAPS for investigation.

“[On Wednesday] morning, the investigating officer assigned to the case followed up information about the suspect involved in the murder. The suspect was arrested in the Isipingo area where he was hiding,” said Gwala.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya praised the investigating officer for his perseverance in solving the case.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
PICS | Pietermaritzburg cop shot dead
Man stays in custody over Sweetwaters murder
Nurse who battled Covid-19 killed in robbery at home
Read more on:
dutdurban university of technologykwazulu-nataldurbankznpietermaritzburgsouth africamurdercrime
Daily Poll
A man died during violent clashes between the police and protesting Wits University students in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday. The 35-year-old man had just come out of a doctor’s room when the police apparently fired rubber bullets to disperse protesting students. What are your thoughts on the police’s actions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The police were just doing their job
15% - 6 votes
It shows poor police training, why were they shooting at close range
73% - 30 votes
No one should be blamed here, what happened is just unfortunate
12% - 5 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo