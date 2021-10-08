Elderly woman’s body found tied up in her Durban home

Police are investigating the death of an elderly woman who was found bound by her hands and feet in her Durban home.

According to Shaun Herbst, of Netcare 911 spokesperson, the incident occurred on Thursday night at around 7 pm.

Herbst said their paramedics were alerted by a security company who had found the woman unresponsive at her Parkhill home in Durban North.

“When medics arrived on scene, they found the elderly lady aged approximately 70-years-old bound by her hands and feet on the floor.

“The patient was assessed, however showed no signs of life and was sadly declared deceased by a Netcare 911 advanced life support practitioner,” said Herbst.

Herbst said police are investigating circumstances behind the woman’s death.