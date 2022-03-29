1h ago

Update: Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede back in court

Thabiso Goba
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images

The corruption case against ANC MPL and former eThekwini Municipality mayor, Zandile Gumede and 21 others was back in court on Tuesday.

Gumede and her co-accused are facing a combined count of 2 786 charges relating to a 2017 Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender worth more than R320 million.

They appeared at the Durban High Court on Tuesday morning for pre-trial conference procedures. 

The trial date has been set for the corruption case involving former eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Zandile Gumede MPL.

The trial will be heard at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on July 13 to August 31, 2022. 

This was revealed at the Durban High Court on Tuesday morning.

Gumede was charged in May 2019 while she was still the mayor of eThekwini. 

She formally resigned as mayor in August 2019 after being recalled by the ANC and was replaced by Mxolisi Kaunda. 

A year later, the ANC appointed Gumede as a member of the KZN provincial legislature. 

According to the indictment, is alleged to have Gumede directly or indirectly received R2,8 million in kickbacks from service providers who won an irregular DSW tender in 2017. 

The kickbacks, paid in eight separate tranches between 2017 and 2019, were allegedly either deposited straight into Gumede’s bank account, her daughter’s, sibling’s, home or accomplice.

Gumede along with senior eThekwini Municipality officials and service providers charged in this case are accused of acting in common purpose to defraud the city. 

Supporters of Gumede are expected to congregate outside court on Tuesday. 

Gumede is one of the leading candidates for the ANC’s hotly contested eThekwini regional chairperson seat. 

