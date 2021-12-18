1h ago

Man arrested for driving in mall, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Compiled by Thabiso Goba
A car belonging to eThekwini Municipality's electricity unit being driven inside Galleria Mall
Screengrab

Police have arrested a man who was recorded driving an official eThekwini Municipality vehicle inside Galleria Mall on Friday.

"In tandem, the municipality is conducting an internal investigation. Should the internal investigation reveal possible misconduct, disciplinary steps will ensue," reads a statement released by eThekwini on Friday night. 

Social media was buzzing on Friday when a video was posted on eThekwini Secure showing a van emblazoned with the City's official electricity unit logo cruising inside the mall alongside shoppers. 

In the video, a man is walking slowly in front of the vehicle and alerting shoppers to the incoming van. 

From the video, it does not seem like there was any damage to the mall's property or the vehicle. 

It is unclear how the car ended up inside the mall. 

The municipality said it will be investigating further. 

