Granny chases off robber with saucepan in Phoenix, KZN

A panga-wielding robber learned not to mess with a Phoenix granny after she chased him out of her home with a saucepan.

The man entered the Palmview home through a kitchen door and went into a bedroom where he found the 73-year-old granny, according to Reaction Unit South Africa’s (Rusa) Prem Balram.

He said the man fled the home after the granny threw the pan at him and was not found during a search of the area on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the granny was not harmed during the incident.

Balram said the granny explained that the man got into the home when her nine-year-old granddaughter left the property and locked the gate.

“The man jumped over the fence and forcefully entered through a kitchen door. On entering the home he found the grandmother seated in the bedroom,” Balram said.

The man then showed the granny a panga and demanded cash.

“When the woman screamed for assistance, the man grabbed her handbag and walked to the kitchen searching for valuables. The grandmother followed him, grabbed a heavy saucepan and threw it at the suspect who grabbed an electric kettle and fled the home.”

Balram said Rusa was called out by the woman’s daughter who arrived as the man was fleeing the home.

“Reaction officers searched the area for a male described as slender, tall and attired in a blue shirt, blue jeans and a grey beanie carrying a blue knapsack, without success.”