2h ago

add bookmark

Granny chases off robber with saucepan in Phoenix, KZN

accreditation
Compiled by Jyothi Laldas
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The saucepan used by a Phoenix, KZN, granny to chase a robber from her home. PHOTO: RUSA
The saucepan used by a Phoenix, KZN, granny to chase a robber from her home. PHOTO: RUSA

A panga-wielding robber learned not to mess with a Phoenix granny after she chased him out of her home with a saucepan.

The man entered the Palmview home through a kitchen door and went into a bedroom where he found the 73-year-old granny, according to Reaction Unit South Africa’s (Rusa) Prem Balram.

He said the man fled the home after the granny threw the pan at him and was not found during a search of the area on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the granny was not harmed during the incident.

Balram said the granny explained that the man got into the home when her nine-year-old granddaughter left the property and locked the gate.

“The man jumped over the fence and forcefully entered through a kitchen door. On entering the home he found the grandmother seated in the bedroom,” Balram said.

The man then showed the granny a panga and demanded cash.

“When the woman screamed for assistance, the man grabbed her handbag and walked to the kitchen searching for valuables. The grandmother followed him, grabbed a heavy saucepan and threw it at the suspect who grabbed an electric kettle and fled the home.”

Balram said Rusa was called out by the woman’s daughter who arrived as the man was fleeing the home.

“Reaction officers searched the area for a male described as slender, tall and attired in a blue shirt, blue jeans and a grey beanie carrying a blue knapsack, without success.”


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankznphoenixpietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalcrimerobbery
Daily Poll
Do you agree with the ConCourt’s ruling that unmarried fathers have the right to register their children under their surname?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it’s his children too
90% - 9 votes
No, it’s traditionally wrong
10% - 1 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo