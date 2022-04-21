KZN Floods: Julius Malema pledges R500 000 to help flood victims

Sorrow and anguish are all that was left behind by the recent floods that destroyed the better part of Quarry Road West informal settlement in Clare Estate, Durban.

EFF leader Julius Malema visited the area on Thursday as part of his visit to areas that were experienced the wrath of the recent floods and also promised to donate R500 000 to help flood victims.

Parts of the road and a bridge next to the settlement were eroded, leaving exposed sewer pipes that residents fear could burst and create more havoc to what’s left of the settlement.

The number of deaths in the area alone is said to be 18, according to some residents. However, this has not been verified with the relevant authorities.

Resident Mlu Ngobeni said they have been left to fend for themselves.

“I’ve lost everything, and we have been relying on churches and NGOs for meals and blankets. The sad reality is that some of the people have been here for many years, and some have gone through this experience more than once.

“Every time there’s flooding, victims receive corrugated iron to only rebuild on the same dangerous area. We’re on the riverbank and it’s easy to get flooded,” said Ngobeni.

Malema will be meeting those who survived the disaster at a local church to distribute food parcels and blankets.