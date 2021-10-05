KZN Numsa members down tools to join nationwide wage strike

Thousands of workers turned up for the Durban leg of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) strike on Tuesday.

The strike is a result of a deadlock between the union and employers over salary increases.

The union wanted an 8% salary increase for its members plus a 2% increase every year for the second and third years.

However, according to a statement released by Numsa, employers were only offering a 4,4% wage increase.

The union said it is willing to renegotiate if employers would rise to 6%.

Irvin Jim, Numsa’s secretary-general, said the union had been left with no option but to down their tools and strike “until the bosses give into our demands.”

"The strike is legally protected which means that all workers in engineering (sector) can participate without fear of being disciplined, whether they are members of the union or not,” said Jim.

Ji also called for a “total shut down” of the engineering sector.

On Tuesday, the workers in Durban marched from King Dinizulu Park, through the city centre and finally stopped at the Durban City Hall.



