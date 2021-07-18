KZN UNREST | Looter crushed to death in Westmead, Pinetown, structural collapse

A man believed to be a looter was found dead under rubble and debris at Westmead, near Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal, late on Saturday night.

Emer-G-Med said at about 11 pm on Saturday, they received a call for assistance in the Westmead area.

“Reports from the scene indicated that during the recent looting, a truck had rammed a guard house causing the structure to collapse. On closer inspection the business owners believed there to be a body beneath the rubble,” said Emer-G-Med.

The Emer-G-Med specialised search and rescue and medical response units, responded to the scene together with the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit.

“A male believed to be approximately thirty years of age was found entrapped beneath the debris and hydraulic rescue tools were used to extricate him. He was declared deceased on arrival.”

Emer-G-Med said it is believed that the man was a looter and was entrapped and killed when the structure collapsed earlier in the week.