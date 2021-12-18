Large quantity of explosives found in KwaZulu-Natal

A large quantity of explosives were uncovered by police in an abandoned house in Mooi River on Friday night.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, national police spokesperson, said an intelligence driven operation had been carried out which led to the recovery.

Naidoo said the explosives were the type traditionally used in mining operations.

"In the past, these explosives are usually used by criminals for ATM bombings or CIT robberies," said Naidoo.

Naidoo said no arrests have been made in connection with the explosives.

Unconfirmed reports swirling around on social media suggest that the explosives were going to be used to blow up the Mooi River Toll Plaza.

This would have been done in retaliation to the recent court ruling that ordered former president Jacob Zuma to go back to prison, the unconfirmed report states.

"Until we arrest someone, we wont know where they were headed for or how they were going to be used," said Naidoo.

Mooi River SAPS are investigating further.