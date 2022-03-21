1h ago

add bookmark

Man killed after crashing into concrete bridge barrier in Durban

accreditation
Compiled by Nompilo Kunene
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a concrete support structure of the overhead bridge on the M4 Ruth First Highway.PHOTO: Emer-G-Med
A man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a concrete support structure of the overhead bridge on the M4 Ruth First Highway.PHOTO: Emer-G-Med

A man was killed after allegedly crashing his SUV into the concrete support structure of the overhead bridge on the M4 Ruth First Highway, in Durban.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the man, believed to be in his forties, was found severely entrapped in the wreckage with critical injuries.

A man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a concrete support structure of the overhead bridge on the M4 Ruth First Highway.PHOTO: Emer-G-Med

Van Reenen said advanced life support paramedics worked fervently to stabilise him whilst he was cut free using the jaws-of-life.

He said reports from the scene were that the man went into a state of cardiac arrest shortly after he was extricated and despite extensive resuscitation efforts, he was declared dead on the scene.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankznpietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalcrashaccident
Daily Poll
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is seeing prices rising further. How are you affected by this?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I've cut back on entertainment and luxuries
28% - 5 votes
I'm already struggling to buy food
44% - 8 votes
Fortunately, I haven't felt the pinch
28% - 5 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo