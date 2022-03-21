Man killed after crashing into concrete bridge barrier in Durban

A man was killed after allegedly crashing his SUV into the concrete support structure of the overhead bridge on the M4 Ruth First Highway, in Durban.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the man, believed to be in his forties, was found severely entrapped in the wreckage with critical injuries.

Van Reenen said advanced life support paramedics worked fervently to stabilise him whilst he was cut free using the jaws-of-life.

He said reports from the scene were that the man went into a state of cardiac arrest shortly after he was extricated and despite extensive resuscitation efforts, he was declared dead on the scene.