Man shot and killed in La Lucia, Durban North

accreditation
Compiled by Thabiso Goba
(iStock)
(iStock)

A man was shot and killed after ramming his vehicle through the gate of a business premises in Durban North. 

According to Emer-G-Med paramedics, the incident happened on Tuesday morning in Armstrong Avenue in the La Lucia Ridge.

"On arrival on scene a high end luxury vehicle was found peppered with bullet holes, having rammed through a gate into a business premises," said Kyle van Reenen,  Emer-G-Med spokesperson.

"Closer inspection found a male, believed to be approximately forty-five years of age, seated in the vehicle, with fatal gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on arrival of paramedics," said Van Reenen.

Circumstances leading to the shooting are still unknown. Police are on the scene to investigate.

