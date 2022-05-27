2h ago

Man shot dead inside Durban Mugg & Bean

accreditation
Compiled by Thabiso Goba
André Damons

A man was shot dead while sitting in a restaurant inside a mall in Hillcrest, Durban.

The incident took place on Friday morning at the Christians Village Shopping Centre.

“Christians Village Shopping Centre can confirm that a man was shot dead by a customer sitting at his table at Mugg & Bean this morning. The suspect has been taken in by SAPS Hillcrest,” reads a statement from the mall’s Facebook account.

“Our condolences go out to the family and to the shoppers who witnessed this devastating scene.

Christians Village is open for trade and the scene has been isolated.”

Police have been approached for comment.

