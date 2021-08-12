Mercedes driving looter no longer intends pleading guilty

Durban's infamous Mercedes looter, Mbuso Moloi (30), has changed his mind about pleading guilty in his case.

During his last appearance, Moloi, through his lawyer Mfanafuthi Biyela, told the court that he intended on pleading guilty to charges against him.

According to Natasha Kara, Kwazulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Moloi told the court on Thursday that he would now be pleading not guilty

Moloi is charged on four counts of theft, public violence, trespassing and contravention of the National Road Traffic Regulations of 2000 by operating a motor vehicle with a number plate displaying a license number not applicable to the motor vehicle.

Moloi came into infamy when a video of him trended on social media showing him carrying goods from a Glenwoood Woolworths store that was broken into during the unrest in July.

On the video, Moloi is then seen getting into a Mercedes AMG C Class Coupe and driving off the goods.

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, Moloi gave an interview to Timeslive denying that he looted the goods. He claimed to have picked up the basket from the side of the road.

However, a longer video emerged shortly after his interview, showing Moloi coming out from inside the shop with the basket.

Moloi handed himself over to police on July 27 after an arrest warrant was issued for him.

He was released on R5000 bail.

On Thursday Kara told The Witness that more restrictions have been added to his bail.

“He (must) surrender his passport and not leave the province of KwaZulu-Natal without consulting with the investigating officer. Thus, he must now also report to the Pinetown Police Station every Wednesday and Sunday, between 6am and 6pm,” said Kara.

The matter was adjourned until October 12 for further investigation.