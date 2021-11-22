Mxolisi Kaunda set for second stint as Durban mayor

Incumbent eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, is set for a second stint as the City's number one citizen.

On Sunday night, the ANC confirmed through a statement that Kaunda will be the party's mayoral candidate in eThekwini.

Kaunda beat ANC eThekwini region chairperson, Thabani Nyawose, for the job.

Kaunda became mayor in 2019 following the resignation of Zandile Gumede due to corruption allegations.

On Monday, the municipality will hold its inaugural council meeting at the Moses Mabhida Stadium where all 222 ward and PR councillors will be officially sworn in.

Elections for the council's deputy mayor and speaker are also set to take place.

The ANC, with 96 seats, are set to confirm their nominees in the three top positions.

Meanwhile, the DA announced that its caucus leader in the region, Nicole Graham, will be put up to run as mayor against Kaunda on Monday.

Thabani Mthethwa will be the DA's nominee for the speaker position.

For the first time since 1996, the ANC did not win an outright majority in eThekwini.

The ANC has set up a "co-operative" agreement with the Inkatha Freedom Party in KwaZulu-Natal.

It remains to be seen whether the 16 elected IFP councillors in eThekwini will support the ANC's nominations on Monday.