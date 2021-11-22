2h ago

add bookmark

Mxolisi Kaunda set for second stint as Durban mayor

accreditation
Thabiso Goba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mxolisi Kaunda set for a second stint as eThekwini Municipality Mayor.
Mxolisi Kaunda set for a second stint as eThekwini Municipality Mayor.
SUPPLIED

Incumbent eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, is set for a second stint as the City's number one citizen. 

On Sunday night, the ANC confirmed through a statement that Kaunda will be the party's mayoral candidate in eThekwini. 

Kaunda beat ANC eThekwini region chairperson, Thabani Nyawose, for the job. 

Kaunda became mayor in 2019 following the resignation of Zandile Gumede due to corruption allegations.

On Monday, the municipality will hold its inaugural council meeting at the Moses Mabhida Stadium where all 222 ward and PR councillors will be officially sworn in. 

Elections for the council's deputy mayor and speaker are also set to take place. 

The ANC, with 96 seats, are set to confirm their nominees in the three top positions.

Meanwhile, the DA announced that its caucus leader in the region, Nicole Graham, will be put up to run as mayor against Kaunda on Monday.

Thabani Mthethwa will be the DA's nominee for the speaker position. 

For the first time since 1996, the ANC did not win an outright majority in eThekwini. 

The ANC has set up a "co-operative" agreement with the Inkatha Freedom Party in KwaZulu-Natal.

It remains to be seen whether the 16 elected IFP councillors in eThekwini will support the ANC's nominations on Monday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ethekwiini municipalitythabani nyawosemxolisi kaundazandile gumedenicole grahampietermaritzburgethekwinidurbanmayorelections
Daily Poll
Do you think functional municipal councils will be formed by the end of the week?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I’m hopeful
28% - 5 votes
No, because political parties are still at loggerheads
72% - 13 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo