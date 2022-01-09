Off duty police officer killed in Pinetown

An off duty police officer from Chatsworth Police Station is believed to have been shot dead while at his home at Nxele Crescent Savannah Park, in Pinetown on Saturday evening.

According to a report, it is alleged that the police officer was renting a room there.

The report, which is yet to be confirmed by police, said the constable was talking to other tenants outside the yard.

“The unknown suspect in possession of the firearm started firing towards them without saying anything. [The constable] sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” reads the report.

The report said there were about 21 cartridges that were found on the scene, However, the constable’s firearm was not taken by the suspect.

After the shooting, the suspect then fled the scene in a silver grey car.

The motive is unknown at this stage. A murder case has been opened at Mariannhill police station for investigation.