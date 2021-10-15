1h ago

Owner of Max's Lifestyle in Durban rushed to hospital after shooting

Thabiso Goba
Max Mqadi. Picture is from the Max's Lifestyle website.
Owner of the popular Max's Lifestyle restaurant in Umlazi, Durban, is hospital after being shot twice on Thursday night. 

According to police, Max Mqadi (51) was attacked by unknown gunmen after leaving his business premises in Umlazi, Durban.

Brigadier Jay Naidoo, National Police Spokesperson, said Mqadi was able to drive himself safely to Florida Road before seeking assistance. 

“He sustained two gunshot wounds, however he was able to drive to Florida Road where he sought assistance. He was taken to a local hospital where he is reported to be in a stable condition,” said Naidoo.

Police in Umlazi are investigating a case of attempted murder. 

Zinhle Mqadi, Max's daughter tweeted last night on her personal account, “my heart is racing”.

Mqadi is a celebrated local hero after he turned his small butchery shisa nyama into one of the country's most popular restaurants. 

