PICS | Protesting parents close off Durban's Queen Nandi Drive over shortage of teachers

Thabiso Goba
Parents lined the streets of Newlands East with burning tyres to protest the shortage of teachers at the local primary school.
Thabiso Goba

Motorists were left stranded when protesters closed off one of Durban's main roads, the Queen Nandi Drive, with burning tyres on Monday.

The angry mob old The Witness they were parents protesting against the shortage of teachers at the Quarry Heights Primary School in Newlands East township.

One parent said there were two classes at the school that have had no teachers for over two months.

“It's not right that we send our children to school, pay for their transport and lunch, only for them to sit at school and do nothing,” said the parent.

The group said they had raised the matter with the school management several times and protesting on the streets was their last resort.

Councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo, eThekwini Municipality's chairperson for the human settlements and infrastructure committee, came to address the parents.

“Education is not my department but when municipal roads are being blocked and damaged, that involves me,” he said.

Sabelo managed to persuade the group to allow police to remove the rubble from the road and allow for cars to pass through.

He said he will consult with the school's department heads while waiting for representatives from the provincial Department of Education to intervene.

