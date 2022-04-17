PICS | Skull in a plastic bag found buried at KZN informal settlement

A human skull was found wrapped in a plastic bag at the Sand Pit Informal Settlement in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

Prem Balram, Reaction Unit South Africa’s (Rusa) spokesperson, said they were called out by the homeowner on Friday morning after making the discovery.

Balram said the homeowner explained that while he was digging a trench on his property, he noticed a white plastic bag.

“He continued to dig and when the bag disintegrated, a human skull was discovered.”

The homeowner said he built his house on the property a year ago.

Police are yet to comment on the matter.