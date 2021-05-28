PICS | Uninvited guest slithers into Durban home

A Reservoir Hills family got the shock of their lives when they saw a massive black mamba slithering into their home on Thursday afternoon.

Durban snake rescuer, Nick Evans, said the family members were in the kitchen going about their day, when they suddenly heard a noise at the front door.

“They looked up, and saw a massive black mamba entering the house. I’d imagine this is the worst nightmare for many people,” he said.

Evans said the mamba slithered in their direction, probably without realizing they were there.

“I get the feeling something scared it inside, from the outside, so it may have been a little panicked.

“Anyway, the gentleman inside, stressing big time, picked up a chair to defend himself and his family. Not that the mamba would have attacked, but I completely understand his thinking.

“His scare tactic worked. The mamba raised its head off the ground a bit, flaring a narrow hood.

“The gentleman later told me he considered killing it, but he knew that would be a very dangerous idea. He chose the right option not to because he could well have been bitten, as he feared.”

Seeing the people and the raised chair, Evans said the frightened mamba turned left, into the passageway, apparently still raising itself off the ground.

“This would be its way of saying, ‘stay back, I will defend myself if need be’. Luckily for the snake, the family were certainly not approaching.”

As it moved down the passage, in their panic, Evans said the family realised there was a child in the bathroom on the passageway.

“I think the door was open. Before they could react, the mamba thankfully cruised past the open door.”

The mamba went into a bedroom, and the family shut the door behind it and called Evans.

When he arrived, Evans said he was told it was a “really big mamba”, but he brushed it off because everyone says that.

“As I approached the door, I could hear the snake moving on the floor. It sounded big.

“I opened the door and sprawled out across the wooden floor was this massive black mamba! It was such a weird, crazy sight, I just had to take a picture. Of course, the mamba saw me and freaked out, and dashed under the bed.”

He said he managed to pull it out while it was moving from under the bed and going under a cabinet. He said it was a bit tricky on the slippery floor, and being a powerful beast, but otherwise not too difficult a catch.

Evens said the snake was a very impressive sized snake. He said the team at Dangerous Creatures at Ushaka Sea World helped him collect data on Friday morning and it is 2.72 metres long and weighs 2.85 kg.

“I couldn’t believe what happened here. I have had a few cases similar to this, where the mamba wandered through the house, but this just seemed particularly crazy.

“I’d rather have this as an intruder, even though it’s a highly venomous snake, than an armed human intruder. At least a snake does not want to harm you,” said Evans.

He went on to remind people that this snake was more terrified than the family was.

“If it wasn’t, and they were the evil monsters that they are often made out to be, it would have bitten at least one resident. Thank you to the family for reacting well in the situation, and for calling me,” said Evans.