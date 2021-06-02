37m ago

Police Minister says the fight against crime in Pietermaritzburg is not over yet

accreditation
Thabiso Goba
Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole during a media press briefing in Durban.
Thabiso Goba

Prison break mastermind, Sphelele Ntsuntsu Mkhize, was one of the seven people killed by police on Tuesday in Pietermaritzburg.

This was confirmed by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a media briefing on Wednesday in Durban.

“What we know from the investigation was that the plan was to release [Mkhize]. The whole escape was planned by him and his group and by default, others also took an opportunity to get out,” said Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi said Mkhize, who was charged with murder and rape, was a dangerous individual who had conspired to kill witnesses in his case.

Out of 45 escapees, only 10 are now outstanding said Mkhwanazi.

He said three of the 10 are charged with being undocumented.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has sounded a warning to Pietermaritzburg residents that the fight against crime in the area is not over yet.

The group was suspected of being behind some of the crime in the area.

“We believe that with this kind of operation (that the dead group was running) Pietermaritzburg people, particularly around Imbali (should) expect some kind of reprisal," said Cele.

 

