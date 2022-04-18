Shoprite truck looted in Durban

More than 300 residents blocked and looted a Shoprite truck on Dumisani Makhaye Drive, between Newlands and KwaMashu on Monday afternoon.

The incident, which has been confirmed to The Witness by Metro Police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, took place just after 1pm.

Sewpersad said they received a call about a looting in progress and metro police officers went to the scene.

He said when they arrived, hundreds of people were looting the truck and they managed to disperse the crowd.

He said they tried to respond to the scene as soon as possible, but they are also overstretched in terms of resources.

It is alleged that the communities are complaining that they haven’t had water for more than a week, and they are hungry.

Sewpersad said the group of people placed a log on the roadway and forced the driver to stop and they started to loot.

“I must commend the Police for responding swiftly and preventing the looting. This was well orchestrated by mobs of people waiting on the hillside for the truck,” he said.