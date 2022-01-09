Taxi boss shot dead in Durban

A 52-year-old taxi boss was shot and killed in the presence of his family in Cornubia, Durban, on Saturday afternoon.

Private security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), said they were called out to the housing complex at around 4.30 pm.

Prem Balram, the director of Rusa, said they established that the taxi boss was in a bedroom with his partner and two sons on the upper level of the home.

Balram said two men entered the home and shot the taxi boss multiple times. He said the whole shooting scene took place in the presence of his family before the gunmen fled the scene.

“Several 9mm spent cartridges were recovered at the scene,” said Balram, adding that the motive for the murder had not been confirmed at this stage.

This is a developing story.