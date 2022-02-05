13m ago

Truck catches fire on the N3 in KZN

A flammable liquid carrier caused traffic congestion on the N3 south bound near Lincoln Mead after it caught fire on Saturday morning. The truck, which was later extinguished, was from Johannesburg driving to Durban.
Supplied

Plumes of flames and black smoke from a burning truck created a scary scene on the N3 just after Lynfield Park south bound on Saturday morning.

A flammable liquid carrier caught fire on its way towards Durban.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mali said no other vehicle was affected by the fire and no injuries were reported.

“The truck had offloaded flammable liquid and was on its way from Johannesburg towards Durban. Even though the truck was no longer carrying the load, it had not been washed off the remnants so that could be the reason why the flames were huge. Traffic is monitored and the flames are under control,” said Mngomezulu.

She said traffic had earlier backed up as both lanes were closed because of the fire.

“Once it was extinguished, at least one lane was opened, and the traffic started flowing again, even though at a slow pace. Once the road is cleared of the truck, traffic flow will return to normal," she said.

She said according to the driver, the horse (head of the truck) just caught fire and the cause was mechanical fault, and not the contents that were carried by the tanker earlier.

