WATCH | Alleged unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile appears in court for bail

Thabiso Goba
A defiant Bonginkosi Khanyile (31) appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday for a formal bail application.

“We are strong (like) the lion in the jungle. We cannot be moved by anything because we are innocent. Our souls and consciousness are clear,” said Khanyile in court on Thursday morning. 

The former fees must fall activist is charged with inciting public violence, holding an illegal gathering and not wearing a face mask while in public. The charges relate to the civil unrest.

Khanyile was arrested last weekend and has been remanded in custody since then. 

Speaking to the media before the commencement of his bail application, Khanyile said he was feeling good.

Khanyile reiterated his support for currently jailed former president Jacob Zuma, who was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment after being found guilty for being in contempt of court.

Following Zuma's incarceration, parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was brought to a standstill with a number of shops and malls being looted and destroyed.

Khanyile has openly called for the release of Zuma.

Lieutenant Colonel Anton Booysen, KZN acting provincial commander of the Hawks Crimes Against the State Unit, will be submitting an affidavit on behalf of the state as to why bail should be denied.

The bail application is carrying on in court on Thursday.

bonginkosi khanyilekznpietermaritzburgsouth africadurbankwazulu-natalunrestunrest instigatorlootingcrimecourt
