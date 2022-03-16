WATCH | Black mamba rescued after battling it out with feisty mongoose

A black mamba was recently rescued from a feisty mongoose in the backyard of a Westville home in Durban.

Snake rescuer and conservationist, Nick Evans, said after experiencing a mamba drought, he finally got a call out for a black mamba on Friday from his friend Warren Friedman in Westville.

Evans said for research purposes, Friedman didn’t want it removed, although his wife, Shirley, disagreed.

“Shirley and Warren were exceptionally lucky to witness an amazing interaction on Friday. They hadn’t seen the mamba first, they’d seen the slender mongoose behaving strangely by the Kei Apple shrub.

“Then, they spotted the mamba at the top of the shrub.

“They then witnessed the mongoose climb up and have a real go at the mamba. Just watch the video! You’ll see, the mongoose was in strike range for some time,” he said.

Evans said the mongoose had a baby with it, and he thinks that’s why it was in attack mode.

“We occasionally find black mambas with the ends of their tail bitten off. Perhaps mongooses have been biting them off.”

Evans said after collecting data off the mamba for their ongoing research, it will be released.