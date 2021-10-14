WATCH | Zuma expected to attend prayer service in Durban

Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) spokesperson, Carl Niehaus, confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma will be making an appearance at the prayer day organised in his honour in Durban on Thursday.

People dressed in UMkhonto WeSizwe regalia have arrived at the Zuma prayer in People's Park, Durban. @WitnessKZN pic.twitter.com/8h3SO5kJxa — Thabiso Goba (@ThabisoGoba2) October 14, 2021

Hundreds of Zuma supporters clad in ANC regalia turned up for the prayer at the People's Park, near the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Others wore shirts with a "Welcome back home Jacob Zuma" printed in big letters on the front. Many of those in attendance carried placards with messages of support to the former president. "Scapegoats for the real corrupt", "father of the nation" and "chest pains to the haters" were amongst the slogans written on the placards.

The event was organised by the Jacob Zuma Foundation in honour of the former president. Zuma has not made any public appearances since his release from prison on medical parole last month.

Organisers of the prayer day said they were expecting more than 2 000 people to turn up for the event.



