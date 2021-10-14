1h ago

WATCH | Zuma expected to attend prayer service in Durban

Thabiso Goba
Crowds gather at the People's Park in Durban ahead of a prayer service for former president Jacob Zuma.
Thabiso Goba

Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) spokesperson, Carl Niehaus, confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma will be making an appearance at the prayer day organised in his honour in Durban on Thursday.

Hundreds of Zuma supporters clad in ANC regalia turned up for the prayer at the People's Park, near the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Others wore shirts with a "Welcome back home Jacob Zuma" printed in big letters on the front. Many of those in attendance carried placards with messages of support to the former president. "Scapegoats for the real corrupt", "father of the nation" and "chest pains to the haters" were amongst the slogans written on the placards.

The event was organised by the Jacob Zuma Foundation in honour of the former president. Zuma has not made any public appearances since his release from prison on medical parole last month.

zuma protest
Umkhonto WeSizwe veterans at at the People's Park in Durban ahead of a prayer service for Jacob Zuma.
zuma prayer
Umkhonto Wesizwe war veterans arrive at the People's Park in Durban ahead of a prayer service for former president Jacob Zuma.

Organisers of the prayer day said they were expecting more than 2 000 people to turn up for the event.


