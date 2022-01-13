‘We cannot allow anarchy,’ says Action SA president Mashaba

Dr Makhosi Khoza says Action SA’s national leadership told her she cannot be trusted after she was elected to chair a powerful council committee with the help of ANC councillors in eThekwini.

In December, Khoza was elected by the eThekwini Metro council as the chairperson of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (Mpac), a position that has always been occupied by a councillor from the ruling party, the ANC.

With Action SA having just four seats in council, Khoza’s election victory was made possible through strong support from ANC councillors.

Following Khoza’s victory, both Khoza and Action SA denied that she had colluded with the ANC when other opposition parties started throwing accusations at her.

However, in a Radio 702 interview on the Clement Manyathela Show on Wednesday, Khoza said she was punished by the party for taking up the Mpac chair position. “I was told that I was no longer trusted,” said Khoza.

Instructed to step down

She said she was instructed by Micheal Beaumont, Action SA’s chairperson and Herman Mashaba, the party’s president, to step down as Action SA’s KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial chairperson and resign from the political organisation’s senate board.

“Frankly I was hurt and shocked because I did not see what was wrong with what I did. I am the most qualified person in that municipality — I’m the only one that holds a doctoral degree,” she said.

Mashaba released a statement in December saying that Khoza’s decision to step down as chairperson was a “mutual” agreement between them.

Beaumont also previously told The Witness that Khoza’s Mpac election was “unsolicited and unanticipated”.

Speaking on the same Radio 702 Wednesday’s show after Khoza’s interview, Mashaba suggested it was unrealistic that Khoza had not spoken with ANC councillors ahead of the Mpac election. He said it was also wrong for Khoza to accept the position without informing Action SA’s senate. “No one can expect us to believe that this matter was not discussed before the voting.”

Earlier request to resign from low paying position

Mashaba said it was Khoza who initially asked to resign as the party’s KZN’s chairperson and a member of the senate long before the Mpac election.

He said this was due to Khoza having financial difficulties as just an ordinary council member. However, after augmenting her salary with the Mpac position, Mashaba said Khoza wanted to rescind her requests.

“I told her that knowing our position with the ANC for us as Action SA, we are happy to relieve you of your position as Action SA KZN chair and member of senate,” said Mashaba. He said he was now shocked that Khoza was unhappy with the decision to remove her from these positions. In terms of Khoza’s future with Action SA, Mashaba said the party’s leadership would meet soon to discuss it.

“We cannot allow anarchy, we will deal with anarchy and we will deal with it properly,” he said.