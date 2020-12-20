Durban’s uShaka Wet ‘n Wild closed for now

DURBAN’s popular uShaka Wet ‘n Wild has been temporarily closed from Saturday until further notice following a positive Covid-19 case.

The closure is a preventative measure, said Ndabo Khoza, CEO for uShaka Marine World, in a statement.

Khoza said the waterpark, one of Durban's biggest tourist attractions, was immediately closed and decontamination processes were applied to sanitise and deep clean the venue.

“The health and safety of staff and patrons is of utmost importance. As a precautionary measure, those who work in Wet ‘n Wild have been requested to self-isolate for 7 days and are monitoring themselves for any symptoms,” he added.

Wet ‘n Wild will reopen once it is safe.

On December 15, uShaka said on its website that it will remain open on December 25, 31 and January 1, 2, 3.

However, it will operate at reduced capacity of no more than 50% of its normal carrying capacity for each area up to a maximum of 3000 visitors.

To accommodate these restrictions ticket sales and entrance to the park will run and be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Only individual park tickets will be available, no combos. No entry will be allowed to Wet and Wild as soon as it is at prescribed capacity.

“We encourage those who’ve already purchased tickets online to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

In the meantime we have suspended online ticket sales in order to manage our capacity,” it said.