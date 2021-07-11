13m ago

Former president Zuma’s brother dies after long illness

Clive Ndou
Former president Jacob Zuma’s younger brother, Michael, died on Sunday morning.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s younger brother, Michael, died on Sunday morning.
Pool/Getty Images

Former president Jacob Zuma’s younger brother, Michael, died on Sunday morning.

While the Zuma family was yet to issue a statement, a close relative confirmed that the former president’s brother had passed on.

“He has been unwell for a long time, and his condition got worse in the recent days,” the close relative said.

Zuma’s son, Edward, could not confirm his uncle’s passing.

“I’m not taking any interviews at the moment. Try me tomorrow,” he said on Sunday afternoon.

Michael (77) acted as the Zuma family spokesperson during the time when his brother was still the country’s president.

Towards the end of his life Michael become disgruntled about the ANC leadership.

He was particularly bitter about the way the ANC leadership recalled his brother.

“He has sacrificed his life for the ANC and yet this how they are treating him,” he said in a 2018 interview shortly before his brother was removed as the country’s president.

