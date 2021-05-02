King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will to be challenged

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s will is going to be contested in court.

In a statement to by the founder and CEO of Innate Investment Solutions, Lynette Ntuli, on behalf of the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace, she confirmed that there are two pending matters before the courts in relation to the King's estate.

The first relates to the declarator of the late monarch’s civil union versus the subsequent “customary” unions, in order to deal with matters of inheritance and succession to the throne. The Royal House is aware of the issues and has been notified, said Ntuli.

The second matter relates to the validity of the King's will and testament, and has been filed by some of his daughters.

“We can confirm that the will has been read to the royal family. However, based on certain concerns in regards to the handling and signature of the document, it became necessary to place the document’s validity for determination before the courts,” said Ntuli.

In this instance, until the matter is decided before the courts, the relief sought is to “pend” the execution of the document in question.

“As you will appreciate, the Royal House and certain of its affairs are governed by legislation. It is therefore necessary that the custodians of the appropriate legislative institutions are made aware of the pending litigation.”

She requested privacy and space for the family, who are also grieving the death of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini last week.

She said the princesses will not conduct any interviews or comment further on the matter, until the full and due legal process is complete.