Trauma workshop after Amanzimtoti minister’s death

Following the brutal murder of Amanzimtoti minister Liezel de Jager, a trauma workshop will be held at the Kuswag Skool hall on Saturday.

De Jager was a minister at the NG Suidkus Church in Amanzimtoti.

The church told The Witness on Wednesday that they have organised a trauma workshop for all interested women.

It also said the workshop will be led by Professor Yolanda Dreyer from the University of Pretoria. It added that Dreyer will be calling for calm and will also comfort those traumatised by the minister’s death.

The 38-year-old minister was found dead with strangulation marks on her neck in her home on October 13.

Speaking to The Witness, the University of Pretoria confirmed that Dreyer will be in Amanzimtoti on November 20 for the workshop.

The university said professor Dreyer teaches practical theology, and is the acting head of the Department

of Practical Theology in the Faculty of Theology and Religion.

“Her areas of research are gender, power, sexuality and pastoral engagement, pastoral theology and psychology, and theory formation in practical theology, which is the discipline that focuses on faith

practice,” said the university.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the minister’s matter is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

For more information on the trauma workshop, contact 031 903 6567.