WATCH | All entrances to Umzinto on the KZN South Coast blocked due to protest

Residents in Umzinto on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast have blockaded all entrances to the town in protest against water shortages.

About 150 people started blocking roads with burning tyres from 4am on Monday, said KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

She said the road was still closed, adding that police are on the scene to monitor and stabilise the situation.

Meanwhile, in a notice circulating among Umzinto residents, it was said that residents of Mistake Farm, Farm Isonti, Ghandinagar, Hazelwood, Nkonkas, Roseville and Sanathan were going to be part of the protest.

In the notice, organisers of the protest said the purpose of the protest was to get water restored in their taps.

A delegation of community leaders from all areas will go to meet with the Ugu District Municipality mayor, read the notice, adding that a memorandum will also be handed over to the mayor.

“All protesting residents are unarmed and are there to peacefully show the plight that we are facing and the duress that we understand as human beings. In this memorandum, there are views of the community and suggestions from stakeholders who have possible solutions to the inhumane situation we are facing,” read the notice.

The organisers added that ambulances, police, business owners and security companies that are guarding local business will be allowed through the blockade.

They said that once their delegation is received by Ugu and their memorandum is received and acknowledged; they will return to residents so that protest action could end.