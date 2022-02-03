1h ago

All KwaDukuza beaches closed on KZN North Coast in anticipation of cyclone

Compiled by Jyothi Laldas
All KwaDukuza beaches are closed until further notice.PHOTO: supplied
All KwaDukuza beaches have been closed with immediate effect, on the KZN North Coast, in anticipation of tropical cyclone Batsirai.

The beaches will remain closed until further notice, as the KZN Sharks Board removed all shark safety gear on Thursday morning.

According to municipal spokesperson Sipho Mkhize, the category four tropical cyclone Batsirai that is currently on course is predicted to make landfall in southern Mozambique early next week.

“As a result the KZN Sharks Board took a decision to start removing all shark safety gear from protected beaches from this morning, February 3, due to the potential effect Batsirai could have on our coast and weather conditions from Sunday, February 6.”

Mkhize said considering this, the KwaDukuza Municipality decided to close all its beaches immediately until such time that the cyclone has passed and the shark safety gear is restored.

“This action is taken to protect lives and unnecessary losses or damage to council equipment because of the strong winds and heavy seas, associated with this severe weather system,” he said.


