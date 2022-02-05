Alleged drunk driver involved in a crash that killed two pupils arrested

There are calls for harsh action against the driver involved a taxi crash that killed two pupils in Pietermaritzburg on Friday afternoon.

Two school children were killed and six injured in an accident involving a taxi which was ferrying school children on Friday, on the R103 Main Road in Pietermaritzburg.

According to preliminary reports, the school children were on their way from school when a taxi they were traveling in lost control and rammed into a truck and turned over.

Two school children were declared dead on the scene and six were seriously injured and are recovering in hospital.

The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu said witnesses said the driver of the taxi was visibly drunk when the accident took place.

Mshengu said the man was arrested and will be appearing in court on Monday.

He said local police said an investigation has been launched into the accident.

Mshengu also sent his condolences to the friends and family of the deceased, and wishes the injured pupils a speedy recovery.