2h ago

add bookmark

Alleged drunk driver involved in a crash that killed two pupils arrested

accreditation
Compiled by Sakhiseni Nxumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two children were killed in a taxi crash on the R103 Main Road in Pietermaritzburg.
Two children were killed in a taxi crash on the R103 Main Road in Pietermaritzburg.
Supplied

There are calls for harsh action against the driver involved a taxi crash that killed two pupils in Pietermaritzburg on Friday afternoon.

Two school children were killed and six injured in an accident involving a taxi which was ferrying school children on Friday, on the R103 Main Road in Pietermaritzburg.

According to preliminary reports, the school children were on their way from school when a taxi they were traveling in lost control and rammed into a truck and turned over.

Two school children were declared dead on the scene and six were seriously injured and are recovering in hospital.

Two children were killed in a taxi crash on the R1
Two children were killed in a taxi crash on the R103 Main Road in Pietermaritzburg.

The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu said witnesses said the driver of the taxi was visibly drunk when the accident took place.

Mshengu said the man was arrested and will be appearing in court on Monday.

He said local police said an investigation has been launched into the accident.

Mshengu also sent his condolences to the friends and family of the deceased, and wishes the injured pupils a speedy recovery.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kznpietermaritzburgdurbankwazulu-natalaccidentchildren killed in accidentcrash
Daily Poll
Census 2022 started earlier this week. Will you make the effort to ensure you get counted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
32% - 39 votes
Nope
16% - 19 votes
If they count me, great. If they don’t, I don’t care
52% - 63 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo