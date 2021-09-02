Bheki Cele to visit KZN’s Umlazi ‘warzone’ after 11 murders

Police Minister Bheki Cele is set to visit the troubled Durban township of Umlazi where two mass shootings have claimed the lives of 11 people this week.

The latest incident took place in Umlazi W-Section on Tuesday night where, according to police, three gunmen opened fire on a group of people inside a house.

Five people died as a result and three were seriously injured.

On Saturday night, a 14-year-old boy was among the six dead at the Zamani informal settlement when a group of unknown gunmen attacked a block of flats.

While investigations are still ongoing and no arrests have been made, police have released a statement saying the two incidents are likely unrelated.

On Thursday, Cele will be in Umlazi to receive a full report from the provincial SA Police Service team and visit the crime scenes.

Professor Nzimande, chairperson of the Umlazi Community Policing Forum, said the community were very concerned that they could be in the middle of a gang war.

“We have been sitting down as the CPF to see what we can do. We are coming from a horrible month of unrest, so we don’t know if it’s a continuation of that or a drug war. As we sleep we don’t know who is going to be dead by morning,” he said.

Nzimande said crime has always been an issue in Umlazi. According to the recently released quarter one crime statistics, Umlazi Police Station had the most recorded cases of murder in the province at 42.



“All we can do is put our ear to the ground and hear what the community is saying. If there is any actionable information we pass it on to the police. We understand it is hard for our community to point and say who is responsible,” said Nzimande.

Bheka Ntuli, Democratic Alliance PR Umlazi councillor, said crime in the township was getting out of control.

“Umlazi is growingly becoming a war zone. It is likely that every night you hear gunshots,” he said.

Ntuli said the wider issue was that police were under-resourced to deal with the growing crime syndicates in the township.

“There are two police stations serving the 25 sections of Umlazi and we have raised this matter in the past but it is something that provincial and national government have the power to fix,” he said.

Canaan Mdletshe, Secretary General of the National Freedom Party, blamed a lack of police intelligence behind the killings.