Bid to interdict Zulu King’s coronation

Clive Ndou
Members of the Zulu royal family aligned to the new King, MisuZulu kaZwelithini, were at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday where his coronation is being challenged by some members of the royal family.
Disgruntled Zulu royal family members challenging the will of the late Zulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in court are in a renewed bid to interdict the coronation of his successor, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

On Friday the Pietermaritzburg High Court gave the disgruntled royal family members until June 18 to file any additional court papers on the succession matter.

King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s daughters, Princess Nantoyenkosi and Princess Ntobizosuthu, both of who are from his first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini, want the execution of his will to be interdicted.

On the other hand, Queen Dlamini has made a separate application demanding a 50% share of the late Zulu King’s estate.

During Friday’s court proceedings there was a tussle between the applicant’s lawyers, advocate Ndumiso Xulu and Advocate Griffiths Madonsela, who is representing the new King and the kwaKhangela Royal Palace.

Advocate Xulu wanted Judge Rishi Seegobin to word Friday’s order in such a way that it made it clear that the matter was being adjourned as opposed to being struck of the roll.

However, Advocate Madonsela argued that the matter should be struck off the roll to allow parties to file additional affidavits.

In the end Judge Seegobin agreed to adjourn the matter.

Madonsela later told The Witness that Judge Seegobin’s order meant that King Misizulu kaZwelithini’s coronation would go ahead.

“The applicants wanted the court to interdict the coronation but they did not get the interdict.

However, the applicants’ lawyer, Mondli Thusini, disagreed and said the coronation would not go ahead as long as the court matter was still pending.


