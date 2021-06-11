43m ago

add bookmark

Black Mamba captured at Durban school

accreditation
Compiled by Estelle Sinkins
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nick Evans is pictured with the Black Mamba he removed from the ceiling of a school classroom.
Nick Evans is pictured with the Black Mamba he removed from the ceiling of a school classroom.
FACEBOOK

Durban snake catcher, Nick Evans, found himself called out to a school in Clermont, near Durban, on Thursday to catch a Black Mamba, which had crawled into the roof space of a classroom.

"I was releasing snakes with my mamba research partner, Dr. Cormac Price, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal," he said. "We'd been hoping for a mamba call during his day-long visit, and so we raced over.

"After walking past excitable, yet nervous teachers and pupils, along the passageway, we were led into the class, where some people were watching the mamba for us.

"The mamba was curled up on a beam, visible through a hole in the roof. It looked like a youngster, maybe three years old or so, and less than 2m.

"I was stressing that it would move further into the roof and out of sight, into the roof of the next classroom. If there was no hole in the next classroom roof, we'd struggle to get it.

"Luckily, I reached up, and grabbed it's tail with my tongs, before it got away. As expected, the head came out, wondering what or who the heck was grabbing it.

"Cormac passed me a second tong, and I got the neck. I was standing on a chair, which wasn't giving me the height to be able to reach it, but I managed to pull it down low enough for me to grab it with my hand ... the tail took some time to come out, but it eventually did, and I had all of it in my hands."

Evans said one of the teachers asked him if he and the pupils had been in any danger.

"With the mamba being in the roof, the answer was no," he explained. "It won't bother anyone up there, except the local rats.

"Remember, as hard as it may be to believe, mambas are scared of people, and don't want confrontation. Although with their habitat shrinking, or already being surrounded by human development, they're bound to end up in our properties."

Evans added: "If it had slithered in the classroom, it would obviously have been more risky, especially if no one had seen it enter, and someone stepped on it, for example.

"If someone tried killing it, it would have been even more dangerous. Otherwise, it would just try to hide away, and hope that the humans moved away.

"Snake removers in Durban remove countless Black Mambas every year from properties, yet bites on humans are extremely, extremely rare. When bites occur, from any snake, it is often because someone is trying to kill or catch the snake.

"The teachers did the right thing in calling for help, as well as keeping students away, and for that, I am grateful."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
PICS | Uninvited guest slithers into Durban home
PICS | Two male black mambas caught fighting over a female in Durban
Read more on:
nick evanspietermaritzburg kwazulu-natal kznsnakes
Daily Poll
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has confirmed that South Africa has technically entered the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. What are your thoughts on the matter?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
We urgently need stricter restrictions
61% - 20 votes
No need to panic, I trust government to lead us out of this situation
15% - 5 votes
I'm very worried
24% - 8 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View The Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo