1h ago

add bookmark

Black Mamba rescued after washing up on the shores of KZN beach

Witness Reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The 2.3 metres long female Black Mamba will be released into a suitable habitat once it is given a clean bill of health.
The 2.3 metres long female Black Mamba will be released into a suitable habitat once it is given a clean bill of health.
Supplied

A black mamba was rescued from Glenashley Beach in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The “Snake Man”, Jason Arnold, said that fishermen on the beach noticed a large snake, about 2.3 metres long, among the waves and watched it get washed up onto the beach.

One of them knew Arnold and contacted him.

“He sent me a photo and I confirmed his suspicions that it was a Black Mamba,” he said.

Arnold said the fisherman then called him again and said that a big wave broke on the shore and took the snake back out into the sea.

“I told them to just carry on watching until I got there. By the time I arrived, the mamba had literally just been washed up on the shore again and catching it was really easy because the snake was obviously quite exhausted,” he said.

Arnold remained on the beach with the snake.

He said, “A brave young woman happily assisted me in holding the body up in the air, while I gently held the head facing down, allowing gravity to drain the much swallowed and inhaled water to drain out of it.

“Every time the snake exhaled, I could literally feel the vibrating of the gurgling water in its lung. And with every breath, a bit of water would drain out of the snake’s mouth,” he said.

Arnold said that once he had drained all of the water that wanted to come out, he safely bagged the snake in a large duvet cover.

He said he has taken the snake home where it will be kept under observation until it can be given a clean bill of health.

It would then be released into a suitable habitat away from humans.

He said he assumes the snake got washed down a storm water pipe that led out directly onto that beach with the heavy downpour on Tuesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Durban snake catcher rescues mother python from the cooking pot
WATCH | KZN snake catcher left with scars and bruises after rescuing a large water monitor
PICS | Shock as crocodile is found in Pietermaritzburg complex
Read more on:
durbankznpietermaritzburgglenashley beachkwazulu-natalsnake rescuesnakeblack mamba
Daily Poll
The South African Municipal Workers’ Union has described a decision by Msunduzi Municipality to use convicted felons to clean the City’s streets as “apartheid-like”. The union said this was an attempt by the City to procure free and cheap labour. What are your thoughts on the matter?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I agree with the union, why doesn’t Msunduzi hire people to do the job
6% - 2 votes
This is societal responsibility of the correction of inmates. It’s a win win for everyone
52% - 17 votes
I like the idea of them earning their keep, but worry about the dangers of them being on the streets
42% - 14 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo