Bodies of mother and daughter found in a suitcase, suspect in custody

WARNING: This article contains graphic information.

A man has been arrested for the murders of a 36-year-old mother and her 13-year-old daughter whose bodies were found stuffed in a suitcase in KwaDabeka near the Umngeni River, KwaZulu-Natal.



Sthembiso Lamula (41) appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday for two counts of murder and kidnapping and was remanded in custody until 16 April 2021.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on October 6 last year at 6.30 am, KwaDabeka police received a complaint of a double murder along Lwandle Drive in KwaDabeka near the Umngeni River and went to the scene.

“On arrival, the police found the bodies of two females victims packed in a big suitcase and dumped. The bodies were later identified as of a 36-year-old mother Simangele Simamane and her daughter Sbongakonke Mthembu (13).”

Mbele said the mother and daughter had multiple injuries on their bodies and their necks were tied with a rope.

“The mother sustained open wounds on the back of the head, multiple injuries on the face, bruises on the neck and burn wounds on the left leg and on the body. Her daughter had bruises on the neck and a stab wound on the left hip. It is alleged that the victims were kidnaped before they were killed,” said Mbele.

She said charges of murder and kidnapping were opened at KwaDabeka police station for investigation.

On April 7, the police officers from the provincial tracking team together with crime intelligence received information that the person who was sought for the murder was back from hiding and was roaming the streets of KwaMashu.

Mbele said the police proceeded to his place of residence in KwaMashu and he was arrested. The investigation is still on-going, and more arrests are imminent, said Mbele.