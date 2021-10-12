UPDATE | At least 10 killed in tragic bus crash on the N3, KZN

At least 10 people have been killed in a tragic bus accident on the N3 near the Bergville offramp in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said a bus has crashed off the highway and into the bush.



“There are reports of multiple fatalities and injuries. EMS are on scene treating patients with additional help on the way,” he said.





Netcare911 said reports from the scene indicate that the bus was travelling in a north bound direction when the driver lost control.

The bus crashed through the barrier into the south bound lane, rolling several times, and ejecting some occupants in the process.

On arrival of emergency services, Netcare911 said at least fifty people were found to have suffered injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

Claudine Senekal of the Ladysmith Herald, who is on the scene of the bus crash, told The Witness that the scene was chaotic.



She said there were responders from EMRS Okahlamba Bergville, the Alfred Duma public safety search and rescue unit who are busy lifting the bus with the jaws of life, the Ladysmith search and rescue K9 unit as well as high ranking police officers from Ladysmith, Colenso and Winterton.

“There are people crying and screaming. Some patients sat on the ground in shock, like they didn’t know what had happened. Bodies found were mangled. People are asking for help. There’s a man crying. He just found out his family passed away.”

Senekal said it was a gruesome scene.

“Several red codes (seriously injured people) were rushed to hospital and there are fears the death toll could rise. The bus is lying on its side. You can see the seats. The top of the bus was ripped off in the crash which happened literally a stone’s throw from the Tugela River.”

She said four to five busloads of injured people had been rushed to Ladysmith hospitals.

*This is a developing story.



-Video by Claudine Senekal, Ladysmith Herald