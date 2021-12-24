Cele warns instigators not to try any nonsense in KZN

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, has instructed the over 19 000 police officers in KwaZulu-Natal to have a “no nonsense” approach when dealing with law breakers.

Cele said:

“Anyone who is going to try any form of nonsense, whether it’s blocking [roads] with trucks and think it’s the place to cause chaos, be assured that won’t happen.”

He was speaking on the last leg of the safer festive season tour in Umlazi, in Durban. Cele said strategic national roads are being guarded by South African National Defence Force soldiers, along with SAPS officers.



Earlier this month, The Witness reported on a group of protestors who blocked the N3 for over five hours by parking trucks across the road and leaving with the keys.

Cele said he wants people to have a responsible festive season.

“We want people to be very safe as they go to beaches, malls and go about their festive business.

“We also want to remind people that we are also living under a serious Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Cele also visited the Umlazi Mega City Mall which was ransacked during the July civil unrest. “The mall management says while it suffered major losses, it has recovered and is now operating at 80% capacity,” said Lirandzu Themba, ministry of police spokesperson.

Police to enforce 11 pm curfew

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, KZN provincial police commissioner, said the police will not be afraid to enforce the 11 pm curfew, even if it means confiscating alcohol.

Mkhwanazi warned that anyone who is arrested over the next few days might appear in court next year. “We want to warn our citizens to work well with us, to behave,” he said. “To those that are breaking the law, we will have no mercy [on] those criminals.”

Cele said police are on high alert for any possible unrest that might take place in KZN.