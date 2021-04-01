22m ago

add bookmark

Chief Justice Mogoeng steps down as UKZN’s chancellor

Nompilo Kunene
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. (Simon Sonnekus)
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. (Simon Sonnekus)

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has stepped down as the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) chancellor before the end of his term.

The university said the Chief Justice has advised the Chair of Council, Dr Letticia Moja and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Poku of his withdrawal from the position of Chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Chief Justice Mogoeng was elected by the University Council and appointed as the University’s Chancellor in August 2017, and his term was only due to end in about four months time.

Chief Justice Mogoeng was the third Chancellor to hold this office at the University. He succeeded Dr Frene Ginwala and Dr Zweli Mkhize.

In terms of the University Statute, the Chancellor is the titular head of the University and presides over all congregations of the University.

“Chief Justice Mogoeng will be remembered in particular by the university community for the several graduation ceremonies he presided over, during which he conferred numerous degrees and awarded diplomas and certificates,” said the university.

The 2019 Spring graduation was the last in-person graduation the Chief Justice was able to attend, during which he delivered the customary chancellor’s address to the congregation.

In the interim, and in keeping with the UKZN Statute, the Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Nana Poku, will perform the functions of the Chancellor.

Dr Letticia Moja on behalf of Council and the University Community expressed their appreciation to the Chief Justice for his service to the University over the last four years, and in particular for serving as a sounding board for the Vice-Chancellor.

UKZN said it will immediately commence the process of appointing a new chancellor. A call for nominations will be made by the registrar to all members of council, senate and the institutional forum, and council will elect the fourth chancellor of UKZN at the June 2021 council meeting.

The university did not disclose why Mogoeng has withdrawn his chancellorship.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of kwazulu-natalchief justice mogoeng mogoengkznpietermaritzburgsouth africakwazulu-nataldurbanmogoeng withdraws as ukzn chancellorukzn
Daily Poll
Do you think the restrictions laid down by President Ramaphosa during his address to the nation on Tuesday night, especially allowing interprovincial travel and religious gatherings, are enough to keep Covid-19 infections low?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they’re enough. I think we’re in the clear
8% - 1 votes
No, I wish he had reinstated stricter regulations regarding travelling and gatherings
92% - 12 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo