Chief Justice Mogoeng steps down as UKZN’s chancellor

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has stepped down as the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) chancellor before the end of his term.

The university said the Chief Justice has advised the Chair of Council, Dr Letticia Moja and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Poku of his withdrawal from the position of Chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Chief Justice Mogoeng was elected by the University Council and appointed as the University’s Chancellor in August 2017, and his term was only due to end in about four months time.

Chief Justice Mogoeng was the third Chancellor to hold this office at the University. He succeeded Dr Frene Ginwala and Dr Zweli Mkhize.

In terms of the University Statute, the Chancellor is the titular head of the University and presides over all congregations of the University.

“Chief Justice Mogoeng will be remembered in particular by the university community for the several graduation ceremonies he presided over, during which he conferred numerous degrees and awarded diplomas and certificates,” said the university.

The 2019 Spring graduation was the last in-person graduation the Chief Justice was able to attend, during which he delivered the customary chancellor’s address to the congregation.

In the interim, and in keeping with the UKZN Statute, the Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Nana Poku, will perform the functions of the Chancellor.

Dr Letticia Moja on behalf of Council and the University Community expressed their appreciation to the Chief Justice for his service to the University over the last four years, and in particular for serving as a sounding board for the Vice-Chancellor.

UKZN said it will immediately commence the process of appointing a new chancellor. A call for nominations will be made by the registrar to all members of council, senate and the institutional forum, and council will elect the fourth chancellor of UKZN at the June 2021 council meeting.

The university did not disclose why Mogoeng has withdrawn his chancellorship.