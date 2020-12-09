CHRISTMAS CANCELLED? 'Irrational’ advice to shut all KZN beaches

In a major blow to KwaZulu-Natal tourism operators who were relying on the festive season to revive businesses battered by Covid-19 restrictions, experts have advised the provincial government to shut down all beaches for the entire holiday period.

The beaches are the main attraction for the more than a million tourists who flock to the province during the festive season every year. However, sources within the KZN provincial government told The Witness on Tuesday that the provincial Covid-19 command council led by Premier Sihle Zikalala had been advised not to allow members of the public on to the province’s beaches.

“They were told that allowing people to flock to the beaches could lead to large-scale infections.

“Scientists said it will be impossible to enforce Covid-19 regulations as crowds at the beach would be difficult to control,” the source said.

“If the government doesn’t do that then there is a risk that a number of operators, particularly those who are in the accommodation business, will close down.” KZN National Accommodation Association spokesperson Emma Jacobs

While Zikalala is due to announce provincial Covid-19 festive season regulations on Friday, Community Safety MEC Bheki Ntuli has hinted the province’s beaches would be no-go areas.



For years, the festive season has been a major financial boost to the province’s hospitality industry, injecting more than R1 billion into the sector last year alone. Despite a spike in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks, tourism operators, many on the verge of going under due to the pandemic, had been lobbying the provincial government to keep the beaches open.

While the provincial cabinet has already resolved to ban major events during the festive season, tourism operators were hoping that at least visits to the beaches would be allowed.

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern African (Fedhasa) said closing the beaches would be irrational.



“By closing the beaches, one is removing an open-air environment that visitors could be enjoying safely and driving them indoors to places that may not be nearly as well ventilated.

“If the government is concerned about overcrowding on busy days like Christmas and New Year, this should be managed specifically without banning beach visits altogether over the festive season,” Fedhasa East Coast chairperson Brett Tungay said.

The provincial government, which has the responsibility to protect citizens against Covid-19, also has an obligation to strike the balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods.

However, Covid-19 experts who spoke to The Witness on the record, said it would be risky for the government to keep beaches open.

“While one sympathises with business, opening up the beaches goes against most of the critical measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. There won’t be any social distancing at all,” said one of KZN’s leading health experts, Professor Mosa Moshabela.

Moshabela, who heads the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) School of Public Health and Nursing, said police would not be able to enforce Covid-19 safety measures should the public be allowed to visit beaches.

“History has shown that crowds at the beach are uncontrollable.

“The only way to avert a possible health catastrophe would be to shut down the beaches for the entire festive season,” he said.

Businesses who have been lobbying the provincial government had assured government leaders that Covid-19 safety measures would be fully implemented in restaurants, bars and other businesses active during the festive period.

However, Moshabela said such promises were not easy to fulfil.

“You must just look at what has been happened at the year-end Rage festivities, they became super spreaders.

“The reality is that in most cases businesses are not able to control the situation,” he said.

Zikalala said last night the provincial government has not yet taken any decision to close beaches, but would not ignore the advice of concerned scientists.