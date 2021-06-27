Cop shot while conducting stop and searches at N2 Tongaat toll plaza

A police officer was left injured after suspected criminals opened fire towards officers conducting stop and searches at the N2 Tongaat toll plaza on Saturday night.

IPSS Medical Rescue, who attended the scene after reports of the shooting, found an injured police officer.

On arrival, paramedics ascertained that members of the SAPS had been conducting stop and searches at the plaza when three suspects in a vehicle opened fire on them, injuring one officer.

The officer suffered minor injury and was treated by IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics, as the SAPS K-9 unit searched the nearby sugarcane plantations for the fleeing suspects.